Five takeaways from Artbox Malaysia

Artbox Malaysia, was it really worth a go? — Pix by Razak Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Nov 20 — The Malaysian edition of Artbox — the popular Bangkok pop up and container market — was pretty awesome.

Artbox Malaysia which was held at Sunway City’s outdoor carpark attracted more than 100,000 visitors over two weekends.

Although it was a far cry from the 757,000 that visited the Singapore edition this year, people seemed to love the chance to enjoy good food, game booths, and a great atmosphere along with stalls selling everything from fashion, beauty products, handphone accessories.

Despite some negative feedback from Malaysians on social media after its opening weekend (Nov 9 to 11), the venue was packed.

With the organisers keen on bringing Artbox back next year, we look at five things we learned over the six-day festival. A foodie's dream come true with various options to choose from.

1) A wide range of food

With close to 200 different food vendors over the two weekends, a foodie would have been spoiled for choice.

About 65 per cent of the stalls sold Malaysian food while the rest offered Thai and Singaporean delicacies.

Some local vendors came up with inventive creations: Coca-Cola Nachos, which surprisingly tasted good, Black Tea Stinky Tofu which was also a hit, drawing constant lines from 3pm right up to 9pm. Selfies are a must!

2) An Instagram-friendly event

The 150,000 square feet event space was paradise for those hooked on posting IG stories or just plain ol' Instagram.

The venue hosted 15 shipping containers, featured 6,000 fairy lights spanning six kilometres along with photo booths, and graffiti art painted by local artists.

There were countless Instagram-friendly food and beverages on offer as well and although some did not taste as good as they looked, the point was they made for great pictures.

Among them was a fancy drinks stall which sold drinks with a float at RM13.90 each and well, if you only wanted the float it cost RM9.90. Be prepared to wait.

3) Long queues and traffic jam

Whenever there is a food-related event, Malaysians will be there because we love eating but with that comes traffic jams.

Traffic congestion at Sunway over the two weekends was crazy and then there were the long queues at every food and beverage stall.

On average, one waited about 15 minutes to place an order and an additional 30 minutes to get your food. Go in with an open mind and you should be in for a treat.

4) Lower your expectations and bring enough cash

Although it gives you a positive vibe, try not expecting anything more as you would end up rather disappointed.

Some visitors complained that food was over-priced, but there were some good deals available.

RM50 would be enough to get you a meal, a drink, and some dessert. Artbox Malaysia was worth a visit if you did not mind the long waits and crowd.

5) Great vibes with good local music

Just like Artbox Bangkok and Singapore, the event promoted local food, fashion and upcoming artistes.

Overall it was worth a visit and with artistes such as DANI, Wanted Symphony and Pris Xavier playing, it truly made for a memorable and good time.