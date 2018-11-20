Lam Thye calls for safety of roadside diners

A police cordon is seen at a restaurant in Taman Equine, Serdang November 18, 2018, where a hit-and-run accident happened on Saturday night. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — National Road Safety Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye today urged local authorities to initiate a policy governing the safety of roadside diners.

He pointed out that cases of vehicles ramming these patrons have happened several times.

The latest incident happened last Sunday when a pickup truck skidded and rammed into the customers of an eatery in Taman Equine, killing a woman and injuring four other people.

A similar accident happened in June 2003 in Section 14, Petaling Jaya, when a car rammed into diners who were seated on the curb outside a 24-hour restaurant.

“It was reported that the local authority then declared that all food outlets and restaurants, including ‘mamak’ stalls, will have to stop placing tables, chairs or stools outside their premises.

“But, due to poor enforcement, many eateries still place their tables and chairs outside their premises, including on the walk path of shop lots which inconveniences the public, especially disabled people. It looks like such a directive was never issued and enforced,” he said in a statement.

Lee said that since it was not a first-time tragedy, the authorities must look into the safety of the public while taking stern action against reckless drivers who cause deaths when they crash into diners at such eateries.

“Road users must always be on the alert as to ensure the safety of others. Innocent lives are lost unnecessarily and this is preventable if safety is uppermost in everyone’s mind,” he said. — Bernama