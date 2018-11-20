DAP rep urges cops to act against man who verbally attacked beer promoter

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng showing the viral video of a beer promoter who was harassed at a hypermarket in Kuala Lumpur November 20, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — DAP lawmaker Lim Lip Eng has a tall order for the police to fulfil: Take stern action against a man who verbally assaulted a female beer promoter, and end racial tension too.

The Kepong MP filed a report at the Ampang Jaya police station today and told reporters he wanted the authorities to “eradicate racial tension in the country”, which he claimed to be escalating after a video of a beer promoter being harassed by a man in the non-halal section of a hypermarket went viral yesterday.

“My intention is to ask the authorities from various agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, to come up with the solution and eradicate racial tension in the country as well as promote harmony in a multiracial society.

“I don’t want anyone to be penalised based on their gender and race,” Lim said.

“We live in a democratic country and should respect each other and live peacefully.”

Taman Segambut DAP vice-chairman Patrick Hoo, who was also present, said the party has attempted to contact the beer promoter through her Facebook account, but has yet to receive any response.

The 45-second video of the supermarket incident, which was first posted on Facebook by a user under the name “Edi Rejang”, has divided public opinion.

In the clip, a man is heard aggressively asking a woman beer promoter about her race, and if she was offering samples of the alcoholic beverage to everyone in the supermarket.

Despite the confrontational attitude, the woman calmly explains that she is only offering them to non-Muslims.

The incident, which reportedly took place at the Giant outlet in Ampang Point here yesterday, was later removed by “Edi Rejang”, though not before it was saved and replicated elsewhere by other social media users.