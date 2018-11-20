Police officer slightly injured in Brussels knife attack

Police keep watch outside the police headquarters after a knife attack on a police officer, according to local media reports, in Brussels, Belgium November 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 — A Brussels police officer was injured in a knife attack in front of the city’s main police station early this morning, a spokeswoman said.

The attack took place on the second day of a state visit to Belgium by French President Emmanuel Macron with memories of the Paris and Brussels attacks running high.

An assailant stabbed the officer outside the central police station at 5:30am, police spokeswoman Ilse van de Keere told AFP.

“A police officer was stabbed and slightly wounded” and taken to hospital, she said.

“His colleagues retaliated by firing shots at the attacker who was subdued” but whose life is not in danger.

The spokeswoman refused to confirm a local media report that the attacker had cried Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest) during the incident.

Later today, Macron visits the Brussels district of Molenbeek, home of Islamic State jihadists who carried out the 2015 Paris attacks that left 130 people dead. — AFP