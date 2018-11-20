Dr M visits Zainuddin Maidin at Putrajaya hospital

Former Information Minister Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin was admitted to the hospital on November 12 after complaining of pain in the chest. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today visited former Information Minister Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin at the Putrajaya Hospital here.

Dr Mahathir arrived at about 1pm and was at the hospital for about 20 minutes.

Zainuddin, 79, better known as Zam, was admitted to the hospital on November 12 after complaining of pain in the chest.

It is learned that the hospital has placed him in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is treating him for pulmonary edema (water in the lungs).

Zainuddin’s wife, children and grandchildren were also at the hospital. ― Bernama