Maulidur Rasul celebrated with programmes to exult love for Prophet Muhammad

Deputy Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah speaks at the federal celebration of the Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Putrajaya November 20, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― This year Maulidur Rasul in observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad is celebrated nationwide with programmes to exult love for the prophet.

The national-level celebration was held at Putrajaya International Convention Ccentre (PICC) in Putrajaya and was attended by Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

The Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, also attended the event. Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were also present.

About 4,000 people, representing various government agencies, statutory bodies, uniformed organisations, non-governmental organisations, institutions of higher learning, schools and the private sector participated in the Maulidur Rasul gathering.

In Selangor, Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari led the Maulidur Rasul two-kilometres procession from Shah Alam Stadium to the Melawati Stadium.

Also in the procession were State Secretary Datuk Mohd Amin Ahmad Ahya, Selangor Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Haris Kasim and Selangor Mufti Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abd Wahid.

The procession involved the participation of about 3,000 representatives from 84 contingents, comprising government departments and agencies.

In Kedah, the celebration was held at Dewan Sri Negeri, Wisma Darul Aman, Alor Setar, and was attended by the Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, the Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff and the Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin. .

Also present were Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tok Puan Norzieta Zakaria.

The sultan, in his speech, advised Muslims to uphold moral values to avoid themselves from getting involved with undesirable elements such a crime and drug abuse that could lead to moral decadence in the society.

He said parents played an important role in inculcating moral values in their children. ― Bernama