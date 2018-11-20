Read an excerpt from Mel B’s memoir

Mel B’s ‘Brutally Honest’ is out next week. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 — Mel B of the Spice Girls is set to publish an autobiography later this month, and an excerpt made available this weekend reveals one of the intimate details of her life she plans to share.

With the Spice Girls soon to head out on a much-hyped UK reunion tour, Mel B is preparing to release Brutally Honest, a tell-all memoir co-written with Louise Gannon.

In an excerpt published by The Sun, the Spice Girl and X Factor judge delves into a dark episode in her life — an attempt to take her own life in 2014 while in an abusive marriage — and its redemptive conclusion, as the star proudly showed her bruises on television during the X Factor final.

“I would stand proud in this stunning white dress, the marks of my agony all over me. I asked for my hair to be pulled right back from my face. I needed to be seen. I needed all those bruises to be seen,” she writes.

Brutally Honest promises to reveal the struggles behind glamour and success with “deep personal insight, remarkable frankness and trademark Yorkshire humour.”

It will be out internationally on November 27. — AFP-Relaxnews