As Umno and MCA tussle, DAP assures both they are equally comical

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Not content with mocking the Opposition’s intellectual abilities, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang suggested today that their party leaders could have potential as comedians.

The Iskandar Puteri MP agreed with MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong who said Umno’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had made himself a “laughing stock” with his party’s unrequited overtures towards PAS.

However, Lim said Wee also deserved ridicule for insisting that Malaysians now wanted multiracial parties while heading the Chinese-based MCA.

“What has Malaysian politics come to — producing two ‘laughing stocks’ within 48 hours!” Lim said in a statement today.

On Saturday, Umno president Zahid proposed a merger with former rival PAS, ostensibly in the interest of “Malay-Muslim unity”.

PAS declined by saying it was open to cooperation but not integration.

PAS and Umno have latched on to conservative concerns about the government’s plan to ratify an international treaty against racial discrimination, which has given a new lease on life to the racial and religious politics that both purvey.