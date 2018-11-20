Mohamad Sabu on two-day visit to Thailand

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu is scheduled to meet his Thai counterpart, General Prawit Wongsuwon, who is also Deputy Prime Minister in Bangkok. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu is on a two-day visit to Bangkok, Thailand, beginning today as part of his introductory visit to neighbouring countries.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement, said Mohamad is scheduled to meet his Thai counterpart, General Prawit Wongsuwon, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, and will also pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha.

“The visit will provide opportunities for the Malaysian Defence Minister and his Thai counterpart to strengthen the network of defence cooperation between the two countries.

“Apart from that, the two defence ministers will also be able to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interests,”it said.

During the visit, Mohamad is also scheduled to visit a Thai defence industry company and meet the Malaysian community in Thailand. ― Bernama