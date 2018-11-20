Two dead, four missing, in Portugal marble quarry collapse

A Caterpillar bulldozer transports a marble stone at the Cervaiole marble quarryin the Apuan Alps, Tuscany, Italy, July 15, 2017. — Reuters pic

LISBON, Nov 20 — At least two people were killed this morning and four were reported missing in a landslide that collapsed part of a road running through a marble quarry in southeast Portugal, emergency services said.

“The two victims are quarry workers,” civil protection spokesman Jose Ribeiro told journalists of the accident in Portugal’s Borba region, well known for its marble quarries.

The four individuals reported as missing were in two cars travelling along the road that collapsed into a crevice 50m deep. — AFP