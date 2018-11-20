PPSR, UPSR results out on Nov 29

Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin says students can get their results at their respective schools from 10am on November 29 or through the short messaging service mySMS at 15888. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― The Primary School Assessment Report (PPSR) for Year Six students, including their academic achievement through the Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR), will be announced this November 29.

Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin said the affected students could get their UPSR results and the PPSR report at their respective schools from 10am on that day or through the short messaging service mySMS at 15888.

“The online service will be activated at 10am on November 29 until 6pm on December 8. Relatives are allowed to take the PPSR documents if the students are not able to get it themselves,” he said in a statement today.

He said the UPSR results and the Pentaksiran Alternatif Sekolah Rendah (PASR) 2018 report could also be obtained through the Education Ministry’s Board of Examination at Ip.moe.gov.my.

PPSR is a document encompassing students’ activities, performance and progress in primary school which include classroom assessment (PBD), psychometric assessment (PPsi), assessment on physical activity, sports and co-curriculum (PAJSK) and UPSR for mainstream students or PASR for students with special needs. ― Bernama