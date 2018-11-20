Gobind thanks TM for response over service complaints

TM has given an explanation concerning the complaints about the Streamyx broadband service. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today thanked Telekom Malaysia (TM) for its response over the complaints about its Streamyx broadband service and its announced commitment to improve the service.

“Look forward to discussing proposals, hopefully, by next week. Rest assured, this government is prepared to assist wherever possible to achieve a solution which is beneficial to all concerned,” he tweeted.

TM issued a statement yesterday saying the company is concerned about the problems faced by its subscribers and has given an explanation concerning the complaints about the Streamyx broadband service.

The company said it is looking forward to a collaborative “win-win” approach with the government to resolve the challenges faced by its Streamyx customers once and for all.

TM responded after Gobind Singh asked the company to provide a clarification and proposed solutions with regard to the dissatisfaction of the customers with the Streamyx service. ― Bernama