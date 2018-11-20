PBB info chief says registered GPS can now focus on Sarawak rights

Datuk Idris Buang says Gabungan Parti Sarawak will be more focused to regain the state’s rights since it has been approved as a legitimate coalition. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 20 ― Now that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has been approved as a legitimate coalition, it will be more focused to regain the state’s rights, Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) information chief Datuk Idris Buang said today.

He was responding to Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement in Parliament yesterday that the Registrar of Societies has approved GPS and will issue a certification of its registration as a coalition in the next few days.

“As such, Sarawakians should give their full support to GPS in reclaiming those rights, although enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and Federal Constitution, have been eroded over the years,” Idris said.

He added that GPS leaders including Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg, Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Tan Sri Dr James Masing and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Local Government and Housing Ministers Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian have welcomed the approval.

Parti Rakyat Sarawak Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan said it is a big relief that GPS registration has been approved after waiting over the last three months.

“We now have a solid yet reliable political block, initiated and run by Sarawakian without having to be affiliated to any peninsula-based grouping as what we did during the Barisan Nasional era where Umno was a dominant political force,” the state assistant minister of youth and sports said.

He said there was much anxiety and question mark over the status of the application for the last three months , but now GPS has crossed the bridge.

“We waited patiently with our fingers crossed but still keep our confidence until today, the moment of truth,” he said, thanking the home minister for the approval.