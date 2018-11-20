France: Carlos Ghosn case not problem for Renault stability

Carlos Ghosn (left), chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance and Mitsubishi Motors Corp’s Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko attend their joint news conference in Tokyo October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 — The arrest of Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn and his imminent removal from the board of Nissan Motor Co. does not pose a threat to the stability or survival of the French carmaker, France’s finance minister said this morning.

Bruno Le Maire told reporters on the sidelines of an EU meeting that the French government, as a significant shareholder in Renault, remained committed to its partnership with Japan’s Nissan and would decide on future actions in the coming days.

He declined to comment on the allegations against Ghosn of financial misconduct, saying he should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise, and he declined to say who he thought might take over at the helm of Renault.

“There is no concern over the stability or the future of Renault,” Le Maire said. — Reuters