AllSaints launches unisex perfume trio

‘Sunset Riot’ by UK label AllSaints. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 20 — AllSaints has become the latest fashion brand to set its sights on the fragrance industry.

The UK label has launched a trio of scents with the help of the beauty brand Revlon, as reported by WWD.

The unisex eau de parfum collection includes “Sunset Riot”, a woody scent containing notes of pink pepper, orange flower and cedar wood, and “Metal Wave”, described as a “musky, oriental” scent featuring juniper berry, magnolia and papyrus wood elements. “Incense City”, a hedonistic blend of cypress, cedar wood and incense, completes the lineup.

The launch follows an announcement from Revlon this February, confirming the partnership. “We are thrilled to partner with AllSaints and strive to translate their unique perspective on fashion to the world of scent,” said Serge Jureidini, president, Revlon, Elizabeth Arden and Fragrances at Revlon, at the time. “AllSaints’ impressive footprint and customer-centric mindset is perfectly aligned with Revlon’s strategy and our focus to accelerate our global business.”

William Kim, CEO of AllSaints, added: “As a brand, AllSaints is recognised globally for its fashion-forward, contemporary, ready-to-wear and bag collections and we look forward to creating a fragrance collection with Revlon which embodies these attributes.”

Fashion brands have been eager to tap into the fragrance industry over the past year, with the luxury Italian footwear and accessories label Salvatore Ferragamo bringing back its 11-piece “Tuscan Creations” unisex perfume collection this fall. Fashion house Proenza Schouler unveiled its debut scent “Arizona” back in February, while Louis Vuitton introduced men’s scents to its portfolio this spring. — AFP-Relaxnews