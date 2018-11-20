Lush launches bath bomb inspired by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is rumored to have a second album due out in 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 20 — Ariana Grande is getting her very own Lush bath bomb.

The natural cosmetics giant is launching its “Goddess” bath bomb, which was inspired by the singer’s music video God Is A Woman, on November 22, WWD reports.

The cruelty-free bath bomb, which was released last month in the UK, features jasmine, rose and oudh oil fragrances, and melts into a cosmic purple river that echoes the aesthetics of the music video, which sees the singer bathing in a pool of pink and violet water. It also includes cocoa butter and shea butter, for an extra hydrating soak.

“Goddess” has been in the works for several months, after Grande released the music video for the track — from her album Sweetener — back in July, prompting fans to beg Lush to make a bath bomb inspired by the clip. The star herself fanned the flames by tweeting the enthusiastic response “omg @lushcosmetics i’ll do anything” to the suggestion. The request struck a chord with Lush product inventor Jack Constantine, who posted an Instagram snap of a ‘Goddess’ prototype shortly afterwards.

Of course, this is not the first time Grande, who is rumored to have a second album due out in 2018, has had an impact on the beauty industry. She has proven herself to be a skilled perfume entrepreneur, achieving impressive global fragrance sales of more than US$150 million (RM628 million) in the two years following her debut scent launch in September 2015. Her portfolio now includes the fragrances “Ari by Ariana Grande”, “Moonlight”, “Sweet Like Candy”, “Frankie by Ariana Grande” and “Cloud”. — AFP-Relaxnews