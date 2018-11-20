Corrupt politicians are the enemy within, says Deputy Agong

Deputy Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah speaks at the federal celebration of the Prophet Muhammad's birthday in Putrajaya November 20, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 ― Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah today called corrupt politicians the most dangerous enemy of the people, branding them hypocrites whose greed he blamed for the country's deteriorating integrity.

His Royal Highness the deputy Yang Di-Pertuan Agong said the danger posed by rotten leaders had been forewarned by Allah in the Quran.

Sultan Nazrin who is also the Ruler of Perak said corrupt politicians were also mentioned in the Quran as “munafik” or hypocrites, adding that their insatiable greed was the chief cause of divisions within Muslim society.

“This culture of hypocrisy has weaken the pillar of integrity because of this inclination towards [pretentious goodness], because we allow the scissors to remain comfortable within the fold,” he said in his speech at the federal celebration of the Prophet Muhammad's birthday here.

“The biggest problem confronting the ummah today is the absence of integrity, especially since this absence of integrity is seen among those entrusted with power.”

Sultan Nazrin has spoken out against corruption in the past, often in speeches at official functions where politicians are among the audience.

