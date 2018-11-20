Rally against Najib and 1MDB instead, Kit Siang tells Umno and PAS

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang suggested that Umno and PAS hold a public rally against Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the 1MDB scandal. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang maintained pressure on Opposition parties Umno and PAS to condemn Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the 1MDB scandal, this time suggesting the two hold a public rally for the purpose.

After pillorying lawmakers from the two parties and others on the Opposition bench as “retards” yesterday for their continued silence, Lim said a failure by Umno and PAS to rebuke the former prime minister would indicate their apathy over the global scandal’s repercussions on Malaysia.

Seizing on the two political rivals’ plan to jointly hold rallies this weekend and on December 8, Lim challenged both to openly demonstrate their rejection of the corruption surrounding 1MDB.

“As I do not see any such signs, let us hear from Umno and PAS leaders whether any such joint protest rally to condemn Najib, the 1MDB scandal and Malaysia being regarded as a global kleptocracy is in the pipeline in the ‘honeymoon-buildup’ by Umno and PAS,” he said today.

The Iskandar Puteri MP savaged Opposition lawmakers yesterday after none took up his call to record their criticism of Najib’s role in the 1MDB scandal for posterity in the Hansard.

He insisted that they should be prepared to do so as even formerly staunch supporters of Najib and Umno have openly expressed their criticism of the 1MDB scandal.