‘Moulin Rouge!’ musical sets opening date on Broadway

A set of the ‘Moulin Rouge!’ musical during its Boston run, designed by Derek McLane. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 — A stage musical inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! is set to open on Broadway next July.

Previews will begin at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on June 28, followed by an opening day on July 25.

Alex Timbers (Peter and the Starcatcher, the upcoming Beetlejuice) directs the musical, which finished a sold-out run at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre over the summer.

The same cast will be seen in the Broadway production, including Karen Olivo (West Side Story, In the Heights), Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Les Misérables the film), Danny Burstein (Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret), Sahr Ngaujah (Fela), Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago), Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It).

“We are especially delighted that the show is going to the Hirschfeld — the perfect theatre for this production with its lavish architecture and rich history of landmark Broadway shows,” said producer Carmen Pavlovic.

As in the film, which premiered in 2001, Moulin Rouge! celebrates popular music of the last 50 years. The musical features many of the songs from the movie along with more recent hits.

Find out more at moulinrougemusical.com. — AFP-Relaxnews