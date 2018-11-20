Steve Aoki drops video for ‘Waste It On Me’ with BTS

A screengrab from Steve Aoki’s ‘Waste It On Me feat’ featuring BTS. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 — Steve Aoki and BTS have unveiled the musical video for their joint track Waste It On Me, and it features a cast of Asian stars.

Ken Jeong of The Hangover is the lovelorn star of the clip, which also features Ross Butler of 13 Reasons Why, model and actress Devon Aoki, Jamie Chung and Ben Baller.

As the story goes, Jeong is a worker in a restaurant where his crush, played by Aoki, comes to dine on a date with Butler. Lost in thought, Jeong’s character dreams of challenging the latter to a singing competition and winning the woman of his dreams.

According to People, Aoki said of the single and the clip: “It’s bigger than music, it represents a Korean band and one Asian-American DJ that can show other Asians they are also a part of the global commercial musical landscape. I feel so deeply about the Asian footprint in music culture that I wanted the music video to have an entirely Asian cast and director.” — AFP-Relaxnews