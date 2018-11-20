The Chemical Brothers announce new album ‘No Geography’

The Chemical Brothers perform at Sonar Night during the Sonar Festival in Barcelona, Spain, June 18, 2015. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 20 — British electronic music duo the Chemical Brothers have revealed they have a new album on the way and announced a string of tour dates throughout the US, the UK and Mexico.

Set for a spring 2019 release, the duo’s ninth studio album will be titled No Geography and features the previously released anthem Free Yourself.

The album follows on from 2015’s Born in the Echoes.

The band’s newly announced tour in support of the album will include their first US live shows since 2015 and their biggest UK arena tour to date.

The North American shows kick off on May 12; dates and places are as follows:

May 12, 2019: Mexico City, MX — Pepsi Centre WTC

May 15, 2019: Los Angeles, CA — Shrine Expo Hall

May 16, 2019: Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre

May 17, 2019: San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tickets for those shows will go on sale to the general public on December 7 at 10am PST.

The UK shows are scheduled for next November; the schedule is as follows:

November 21, 2019: Leeds First Direct Arena

November 22, 2019: Manchester Arena

November 23, 2019: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

November 28, 2019: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

November 29, 2019: Birmingham Arena

UK fans can get access to a ticket pre-sale by preordering the album. — AFP-Relaxnews