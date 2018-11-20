Kanye West, Nicki Minaj confirmed for Tekashi 6ix9ine album

Tekashi 6ix9ine’ ‘Dummy Boy’ is out on Black Friday. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has revealed the full track listing for his debut album along with all of its guest artists, including Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

Minaj and West appear on two tracks each in the track listing — which the rapper revealed via Instagram — including one, Mama, on which they feature together.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s album, called Dummy Boy, is due to drop on November 23. As revealed in the track listing, it also includes music featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Baby and Bobby Shmurda, among others. Some of those songs have already been released, including Fefe featuring Minaj and Murda Beats as well as Tati, Bebe and Stoopid.

It was already known that Tekashi 6ix9ine, West and Minaj were working together after a video shoot involving the three artists was attacked by gunfire last month with no injuries, as reported by TMZ. — AFP-Relaxnews