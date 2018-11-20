Rita Ora drops new track ‘Cashmere’

Rita Ora arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York, January 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 — Rita Ora is drumming up buzz ahead of her album release, and the latest bit of hype comes in the form of the brand-new track Cashmere.

Ora took to Instagram over the weekend to tease the track, which is available now to those who pre-order the album.

In her Instagram post, the singer promised more snippets over the course of the week leading up to the LP’s release.

That LP, Phoenix, is due out November 23 and features 12 songs, including collaborations with Julia Michaels, Avicii and Rudimental. Cashmere will feature on a deluxe version of the album that includes 16 tracks in all.

The long-awaited album will come six years after the singer’s debut LP, 2012’s Ora. — AFP-Relaxnews