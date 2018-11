Renault and Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn speaking at a news conference in Yokohama, May 13, 2015. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Nov 20 — Tokyo prosecutors confirmed thismorning that they had arrested auto industry titan Carlos Ghosn a day earlier on allegations he under-reported his income over the course of several years.

In a statement, prosecutors said Ghosn had reported income of ¥4.9 billion (RM215.81 million) over five years when his actual income for that period had been nearly ¥10 billion. — AFP