Saudi king backs son amid furore over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia's King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud addresses the Shura Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia November 19, 2018. . — Picture courtesy of Saudi Royal CourtHandout via Reuters

RIYADH, Nov 20 — Saudi King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud stood by the crown prince and heaped praise on the judiciary yesterday, in his first public remarks since critic Jamal Khashoggi’s murder tipped the country into one of its worst crises.

The public prosecutor last week exonerated Crown Prince Mohammed Salman, the king’s son, of involvement in the murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, but the CIA reportedly concluded he had ordered the assassination.

The prosecutor called for the death penalty against five men, announced indictments against 11 people, and said a total of 21 individuals were in custody in connection with the killing.

“The kingdom was founded on Islamic principles of justice and equality, and we are proud of the efforts of the judiciary and the public prosecution,” the 82-year-old monarch said in his annual address to the Shura Council, a top advisory body.

“We ensure that this country will never deviate from implementing God’s law without discrimination,” he added, without directly addressing the murder of The Washington Post columnist in his speech.

In Saudi Arabia’s absolute monarchy, only the king has the authority to oust the powerful crown prince –- who faces intense global criticism over the murder –- but he has repeatedly indicated that he has no intention to do so.

In his speech, the king praised his son’s economic reform program aimed at creating jobs for a swelling youth population and preparing the kingdom for a post-crude era.

Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported the prince will attend the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Argentina later this month, his first overseas trip since the murder.

In a show of defiance, the prince will come face-to-face with international leaders from Turkey –- which has stepped up pressure on the kingdom — the United States and other European nations at the two-day summit that begins November 30.

Shoring up support

According to Turkish officials, audio recordings show Khashoggi was brutally strangled to death and dismembered by a Saudi squad soon after entering the consulate.

US President Donald Trump, who has praised Saudi Arabia as a “truly spectacular ally”, has refrained from blaming Prince Mohammed despite the Central Intelligence Agency’s reported assessment that he was behind the killing.

Saudi Arabia — which quickly dismissed the reported CIA findings — has offered shifting accounts of what happened, initially saying Khashoggi left the embassy after receiving his documents and later that he was killed when an argument degenerated into a fistfight.

In the latest version, the Saudi prosecutor said a 15-member team went to Istanbul to bring Khashoggi back to the kingdom “by means of persuasion”, but killed him instead in a rogue operation.

The United States has sanctioned 17 Saudis for the crime, including close aides of Prince Mohammed, and is set to make final conclusions this week over the killing.

In a sign of further international pressure, Germany yesterday said it will bar 18 Saudis from entering its territory and Europe’s Schengen passport-free zone over their alleged links to the murder.

But shrugging off the scrutiny, the king and crown prince resumed an unprecedented domestic tour yesterday with a visit to northern Tabuk region, as they seek to leverage links with different tribes and religious leaders and shore up support for the leadership.

The visit follows a trip to central Qassim province and the neighbouring region of Hail earlier this month.

King Salman has pardoned some “insolvent prisoners” on his trips and last month ordered the resumption of annual bonus payments to all government workers from the beginning of next year. The bonuses had been suspended under austerity measures in 2016 amid low oil prices.

“The actions point to a campaign inside the kingdom to shore up support within the ruling family and to demonstrate public confidence in the crown prince,” said Kristin Diwan, of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

“The king, relying upon the more traditional assets of prestige and patronage, has been central to these efforts, in a clear bid to save the most valuable achievement of his reign: the consolidation of power and future rule in the hands of his direct descendant.” — AFP