Selangor introduces ‘milk kinship’ cards registration service for mothers, infants

Selangor has introduced the MyRadha'ah cards registration service for mothers and infants involved in sharing breast milk. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 ― Selangor has become the first state to introduce the special MyRadha'ah (milk kinship or relatives) cards registration service for mothers and infants involved in sharing breast milk, aimed at preventing the problems related to “nasab” (direct family’s lineage).

Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) director Datuk Haris Kasim said the department had introduced the initiative with aimed at preventing marriages among milk kinship or relatives (as Islam prohibits milk relatives from marrying each other).

“Women involved in milk kinship should register for MyRadha'ah Card. This card will be used when filling out the wedding registration form in the future, where we will question the young couple whether they are milk relatives or otherwise.

He said this to reporters after the opening of the Radha'ah Symposium 2018, which was officiated by Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari here yesterday.

The one-day symposium aimed at raising public awareness of the Radha’ah’s law and accurate information related to Radha’ah’s registration procedure at Jais and improving the perception of mothers on breastfeeding practices in terms of clinical, ethical and milk sharing. ― Bernama