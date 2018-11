Melaka police have arrested 20 people who were allegedly involved in a human trafficking syndicate. — iStock.com pic via AFP

MELAKA, Nov 20 ― Melaka police have smashed a human trafficking syndicate with the arrest of 20 people in three separate raids in Pulau Upeh, Batu Berendam and Malim, earlier this month.

Melaka police chief Datuk Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah told a press conference here yesterday that 18 of them were Indonesians including three women while the other two were local men.

He said in the Malim raid, police also seized syabu worth RM519,350 from the room the “snakehead” was renting. ― Bernama