Val Thorens captures title of world's best ski resort ― again

Val Thorens Ski Resort has introduced a new zipline this season. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Nov 20 ― France's Val Thorens has cemented its reputation as an industry leader after taking the title of world's best ski resort for the fifth year in a row at the World Ski Awards over the weekend.

At an altitude of 2,300 metres, Val Thorens is Europe's highest ski resort and offers a vast network of slopes.

For years the World Ski Awards has lauded the resort for its “ever-present pioneering spirit.”

New this year, for example, guests will be able to soar above the snow-capped mountains in a ULM ― Ultra-Light Motorized ― glider-cum-aircraft that surfs the skies in 20-minute sessions.

A new zipline has also been installed for thrill seekers, whisking riders 65m above the ski slopes, along 1,600m at speeds of up to 75km/h.

The win comes just ahead of the opening of the resort's ski season November 24.

Winners were announced at the World Ski Awards held in Kitzbuehel, Austria, and are determined by votes cast by professionals in the ski industry ― senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, agents and media ― and by the public.

Here are some of the other big winners at the World Ski Awards:

World's Best Ski Hotel 2018: W Verbier (Switzerland)

World's Best New Ski Hotel 2018: Fahrenheit Seven Courchevel (France)

World's Best Ski Boutique Hotel 2018: Aurelio Lech (Austria)

World's Best Ski Chalet 2018: Chalet Les Anges, Zermatt (Switzerland)

World's Best Indoor Ski Resort 2018: Ski Dubai (UAE)

China's Best Ski Resort 2018: Vanke Lake Songhua Resort

Japan's Best Ski Resort 2018: Rusutsu Resort

South Korea's Best Ski Resort 2018: YongPyong Resort

Switzerland's Best Ski Resort 2018: Verbier

Canada's Best Ski Resort 2018: The Lake Louise Ski Resort

United States' Best Ski Resort 2018: Deer Valley Resort

For the full list visit https://worldskiawards.com/winners/2018. ― AFP-Relaxnews