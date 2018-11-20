‘Devil May Cry’ show in development from ‘Castlevania’ producer (VIDEO)

A 'Devil May Cry 5' video game is set for a March 2019 release. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 — Following the release of Castlevania Season 2, series producer Adi Shankar now intends to make an equivalent animated show for fellow video game franchise Devil May Cry, one which may be linked by more than gaming origins and animated format.

Devil May Cry began in 2001, an action-oriented adventure that has as its hero the son of a demon and a human woman.

Dante, so named in reference to medieval epic The Divine Comedy, dispatches the hordes of hell time and time again, often coming into conflict with his twin brother Vergil, whose allegiance lies with the underworld.

The game franchise established itself a slick, taut and challenging action affair that required players to execute complex long patterns in order to defeat powerful enemies.

Intriguingly, while the Castlevania and Devil May Cry video game franchises are separate, published by Konami and Capcom respectively, Shankar envisions a “bootleg multiverse” which allows for connections between the two.

“Let the speculation begin,” Shankar teased, “you can read into that all you want.”

Shankar raised his profile among comic book fans in 2012 with an unofficial, nine-minute interpretation The Punisher: Dirty Laundry,” courtesy of lead actor Thomas Jane, and later returned with his Power/Rangers remix of the Saban children’s’ tv series.

Riffs on comic book character Venom, film franchise superspy James Bond, and TV presenter Mr. Rogers have also been included in Shankar’s Bootleg Universe short film series.

An Indian-born producer, Shankar has production credits on a range of theatrical releases, including Liam Neeson movies The Grey and A Walk Among the Tombstones, and Mark Wahlberg pictures Broken City and Lone Survivor, plus comic book adaptation Dredd and Eminem-backed rap comedy drama Bodied.

An earlier Devil May Cry cartoon show was released in 2007 and ran for a single 12-episode season.

The video game franchise’s next numbered entry, Devil May Cry 5, arrives in March 2019, six years after DmC: Devil May Cry and 11 after Devil May Cry 4.

A third season of Castlevania was announced at the start of November, following the late October debut of Season 2. — AFP