Playing the same BN game is not acceptable, Maszlee — Dharm Navaratnam

NOVEMBER 20 — Yesterday’s statement by our minister of education, Maszlee Malik, that Oppostion MPs must obtain approval before they can enter schools is indeed extremely disturbing.

If I recall correctly, it was not too long ago that the BN Government did something almost similar. Opposition MPs or for that matter any members of Opposition parties were not allowed to give speeches in schools at all.

Maszlee defended his action by saying that he doesn’t want Opposition MPs to “spread hatred and what not”.

Opposition MPs will need to abide by “conditions and prerequisites before they go (into schools)”.

He carried on to say that this was to prevent lies and hatred from being spread in schools.

He went on to say that goverment MPs will come to schools to explain government policies.

Is this not a clear case of double standards? Is this not akin to censorship or perhaps even brainwashing? This is also a form of bigotry. In coming out with this statement you have also indirectly said that all Opposition MPs are liars and spreaders of hate.

Why the fear of letting Opposition MPs speak in schools? If they say something that you disagree with or that is against the government, then counter it with a statement or explanation.

Let the children and teachers decide. Let them interpret it for themselves. Surely censoring of diverse opinions is detrimental to the intellectual well-being of our children.

While you are at it, why not ban books that go against what you think? Ban critical thought and critical discourse as well. One book that surely must be banned is On The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin. After all, some say that this book contradicts the existence of God and as such we should ban it.

It could cause hatred.



Let’s make sure all students and teachers only support Liverpool, (although I much prefer Arsenal), as supporting different football teams could lead to fisticuffs and hatred as well.

I could go on but I should not make light of what I find an extremely ridiculous policy.

Schools are the place where our children should be exposed to all sorts of ideas and opinions. They should be allowed to discern for themselves what they believe to be right or wrong.

They should be encouraged to ask questions and develop an inquiring mind.

They can only get this if they get a balanced view from both the government and the Opposition.

You will have those who will say that schools should be free of politics and that is definitely an ideal situation. It would have been so much better if you had simply said that political speeches should not be allowed in schools.

You could even have gone so far as to say that any MP invited for official functions in schools should go in their personal capacity and not in their political capacity.

However, choosing to single out Opposition MPs means that you are quite happy for the goverment to go in and spew their own propaganda in schools. This is wrong.

Making it dificult for Opposition MPs to enter schools and share their thoughts is not only a sign of arrogance but also of cowardice. Tsk, tsk, Maszlee. This is most unsavoury behaviour for a minister.

You are playing the same game that the previous government did for 61 years. A game of threats and of brainwashing. A game that the rakyat grew tired of and that is the only reason you are in power right now. The question is for how long? If you keep this up, I won’t think for very much longer. We the rakyat are watching and we have learnt the power we have at the ballot.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.