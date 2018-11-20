International Men's Day 2018: Five ways men can protect their health

Quitting smoking is just one of the lifestyle changes men can make to boost their health. — SIphotography/Istock.com pic via AFP

LONDON, Nov 20 — Yesterday marked this year's International Men's Day. Less well-known than its counterpart International Women's Day, the day aims to raise awareness of the health challenges faced by men.

In addition to attempting to destigmatise mental health issues faced by men and bringing men's health challenges to light including increased risk of lung cancer and heart disease, it's an occasion to put the spotlight on some recent research which suggests ways in which men in particular can take care of their health and reduce the risk of developing conditions such as infertility and prostate cancer.

Protect yourself in the sun

According to research presented earlier this year at the 2018 UK National Cancer Research Institute Conference, skin cancer deaths among men have risen sharply in wealthy countries since 1985, while mortality rates among women have risen more slowly or even declined.

The researchers say the reasons for the difference between men and women is still unclear, but evidence produced so far suggests men may be less likely than women to protect themselves in the sun, or listen to public health advice.

Switch from tight briefs to boxers

A study led by Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston suggests that for men who plan on becoming a father switching from tight briefs to loose-fitting boxers could help boost sperm count.

After looking at 656 men aged 18 to 56 the researchers also found that sperm of boxer wearers were also more active, and levels of a reproductive hormone known as FSH were also higher.

Successful sperm production requires an environment three to four degrees Celsius (5.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) below body temperature, with traditional boxers possibly providing a cooler environment than snug-fitting underwear.

Quit smoking

An international meta-analysis which included 11 studies with a total of 22,549 prostate cancer patients found that quitting smoking could significantly decrease patients' risk of death.

The researchers also found that smokers who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer have a significantly lower risk of recurrence of the disease if they stop smoking soon after the diagnosis.

Current smokers also had a significantly higher risk of developing new metastases, which is cancer that spreads from its site of origin to another part of the body.

Enjoy a glass of red wine

A meta-analysis carried out by researchers at the University of Vienna, Austria, which included around 610,000 participants, found that although moderate white wine consumption, defined as one glass a day, appeared to increase the risk of prostate cancer by 26 per cent, moderate red wine consumption did not seem to increase the risk significantly, and may actually reduce the risk of developing the disease by around 12 per cent.

Get some nuts

Findings presented at a meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology in Barcelona earlier this year found that eating nuts "significantly" boosted the number and health of sperm in young men.

The small-scale study looked at 119 men aged 18 to 35 and found that those who ate 60 grams of almonds, hazelnuts, and walnuts daily in addition to their usual “western-style” diet showed significant improvements in their sperm count as well as the shape, vitality, and movement of sperm, compared to those who didn't eat nuts. — AFP-Relaxnewes