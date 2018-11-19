Utusan union may station representative in trustee committee

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the representative of the union would be able to monitor the sales of assets of Utusan Melayu to give priority in making VSS payments to the employees involved. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Human Resources Ministry is discussing with the Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd union on placing their representative in a trustee committee to ensure the welfare of the company’s workers who are offered voluntary separation scheme (VSS) are looked after.

Its deputy minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the representative of the union would be able to monitor the sales of assets of the newspaper company to give priority in making VSS payments to the employees involved, compared to other matters.

“A VSS compensation is normally give in one lump sum, he (Utusan’s management) says it needs to take 12 months, this has not happened before, others immediately give for VSS, but this UMNO firm is forced to pay (in stages) in a 12-month period.

“I asked why, he said there is no money, have to wait for the sale of assets,” he said when winding up the debate at the policy stage on 2019 Budget for his ministry in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

In the meantime, he said 3,598 people were dismissed through the VSS scheme, including 701 Utusan Melayu personnel during the period up to Sept 30 this year.

He said, overall, 15,903 people were dismissed from their jobs during the period this year, while 35,097 people were terminated from their jobs last year. — Bernama