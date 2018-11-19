Govt to set up Malaysian Transportation Safety Board, says minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the establishment of the Malaysian Transportation Safety Board is among the measures which will be implemented to address road accidents. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KAJANG, Nov 19 — The establishment of the Malaysian Transportation Safety Board is among the measures which will be implemented to address road accidents, especially those involving express buses.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the establishment of the body was among the suggestions raised in the “Recommendation Review Panel” (RRP) report which reviewed the Genting Highlands bus accident in August 2013 which took 37 lives.

He said other proposals were on compulsory wearing of safety belts for passengers in new express and tour buses as well as ensuring all buses were equipped with brake retarder system as well as the installation of speed limiter gadget.

“It will also be made compulsory to install closed circuit television (CCTV) on all new buses apart from raising the level of bus driver welfare,” he told a media conference after a handing over ceremony of the RRP report with contained 51 suggestions over the Genting Highlands bus accident at the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) here today.

He also said the compulsory wearing of safety belts for all new express and tour bus passengers would commence next year and enforcement on compliance would be carried out in 2020.

Meanwhile, Loke said 54 per cent or 27 of 51 suggestions found in the report had been implemented while 38 per cent or 19 suggestions were partially implemented and eight per cent (four suggestions) have yet to be implemented.

He said the appointment of panel members to study the implementation of 51 suggestions had been carried out since July 19.

Loke said the review panel would be jointly chaired by Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim and MIROS chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye. — Bernama