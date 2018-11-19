30 Bitcoin investment scheme victims report RM22m losses

Thirty victims have lodged police reports against an investment scheme involving bitcoin over losses amounting RM22 million. — Reuters pic

KAJANG, Nov 19 — Thirty victims have lodged police reports against an investment scheme involving bitcoin over losses amounting RM22 million.

One of the victims, Mohd Alif Basari, 27, who was a former nurse at a private hospital, claimed he invested more than RM60,000 since joining the investment in April 2016 and had only received returns of RM2,000.

He said he joined the bitcoin investment after attending a briefing at a hotel in the federal capital on the investment organised by a local film producer.

“We were promised monthly dividend based on the purchase of one bitcoin priced at RM1,800. In the first few months, I received returns of about RM500 to RM600 in cash.

“Seeing the returns, I invested up to 20 more bitcoins as at July 2016. Nonetheless, after that the investment system began to struggle when the issuance of dividend was halted causing me to be worried,” he told reporters at the Kajang police headquarters here today.

He was among 30 victims who made police report and call for investment company to be investigated so that others would not be duped.

In this regard, the Malaysian Cyber Consumer Association (MCCA) chairman, Siraj Jalil said to date more than 300 individuals had come forward to complain to the association.

“All victims who lodged reports suffered losses of between RM10,000 to RM600,000 after joining the syndicate since 2015,” he said. — Bernama