Six-year-old boy falls to death from third floor of military quarters in Setapak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — A six-year-old boy fell to his death from the third floor of the military quarters at the Wardieburn Camp, Setapak here at about 2pm today.

It is believed Muhammad Harith Hazim Abdul Malik was attempting to retrieve a toy from an awning of the apartment when he slipped and fell below.

The boy is said to have climbed the safety barrier along the flats’ corridor when the mishap happened.

Wangsa Maju polcie chief Supt Noor Azmi Yusoff said the father, aged 37, rushed down on being informed as to what had happened by his daughter and found the boy lying at the bottom with his head bleeding and unconscious.

He rushed the boy to the camp’s clinic and was transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he told Bernama.

Noor Azmi said the boy was pronounced dead on arrival at HKL’s emergency department.

The case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama