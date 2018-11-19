Teacher held over death of wife in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 19 — A woman was beaten to death by her husband following a misunderstanding at their flat in Air Itam here last night.

However, the incident only came to light after the husband, a teacher, surrendered himself at the Kulim police headquarters at 4.30pm today.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said Kulim police informed them about the case at 5.45pm and team was despatched to bring back the suspect.

“Checks at the scene found the wife, aged 39, lying in a pool of blood in a room at the rented flat. A quarrel broke out between them at about 10pm and the husband hit her with a clothes rack on the head repeatedly,” he said.

He added that the suspect left the house at about 11pm and went back to his own family’s home in Kulim and subsequently returned this morning at 11am and found his wife, a tuition teacher, no longer breathing.

The suspect then informed his family what had happened and they told him to surrender himself to the police, he said.

The couple had been married for 10 years but do not have any children.

The victim’s body was sent to the Penang Hospital for post-mortem and the case has been classified as murder. — Bernama