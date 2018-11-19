Use Prophet Muhammad’s teaching as model for new Malaysia, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaking during the Pergerakan Puteri Islam Malaysia national celebration in Cheras, November 11, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today urged Muslims in the country to listen to each other’s voices and views by making the teachings of Prophet Muhammad as the best model in building a new Malaysia.

The deputy prime minister said that they also needed to celebrate their similarities and tolerate their differences.

“Making the Prophet Muhammad as an example to be emulated or as a model in the life of a person is never a loss. He has shown the best example of a man, husband, father, teacher, leader, warlord, diplomat and so on.

“Prophet Muhammad was always far-sighted and at the same time did not forget to think of seeking the best for his followers on current issues that occurred during his lifetime,” she said in a message in conjunction with the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Maulidur Rasul 1440H).

In conjunction with the celebration this time, the Deputy Prime Minister also invited Muslims to jointly make a slight paradigm shift in adopting the Prophet’s teachings so that it would not only be in the context of self-practice alone.

As the followers of the Prophet Muhammad, Muslims were also advised to harbour a resolution in their souls so that his teachings were distributed to all human beings.

The deputy prime minister said although there were parties who tried to deny, rival and match his teachings by giving alternative teachings, he was still superior and intact as the best and most comprehensive because his teachings were based on revelations and not merely an ideology and thought.

“The teachings, guidance, instructions, prohibitions and examples that he has shown had all saved people from destructions, either to themselves, the communities or the world,” she explained.

Dr Wan Azizah also urged Muslims to make beneficial and useful content fillings in the celebration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday so that they could improve their understanding of his teachings.

“Therefore, do not endeavour to do this only when celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad but also throughout our lives as followers, “she added. — Bernama