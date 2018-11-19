PM says Islam is complete way of life, in Maulidur Rasul message (VIDEO)

File picture shows participants taking part in the Selangor state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration in Shah Alam December 1, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Islam brought by Prophet Muhammad is not only as a religion but also a complete way of life for his followers.

He said Muslims should be grateful for the opportunity to appreciate Islam and its all-encompassing nature.

“Therefore, we commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad SAW out of our love and admiration for his struggles in spreading the teachings of Islam,” Dr Mahathir said in his message in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The video clip of the prime minister’s message was posted on YouTube under the Chedet Official account.

Islam yang dibawa oleh Rasulullah SAW bukan sahaja suatu agama tetapi cara hidup yang lengkap. Kita sebagai umat harus bersyukur kerana berpeluang menghayati kesyumulannya. Sambutan ini merupakan penyataan kasih & sanjungan terhadap perjuangan baginda menyebarkan syiar Islam.

The national-level Maulidur Rasul celebration will be held tomorrow at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

On November 17, Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) director-general Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim, in a statement, said Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim will grace the ceremony which will also be attended by Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali. — Bernama