Sarawak to have own pre-school education policy

SIBU, Nov 19 — Sarawak will have its own pre-school education policy whereby its curriculum will not come under the national education policy, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He said he had instructed Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Child Development Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah to come up with a working paper on the matter.

“We want trained teachers to teach pre-school children because the psychology of children is not the same, especially those aged four to six,” he told reporters after opening the 65th Appreciation and Graduation ceremony of Sekolah Kebangsaan Abang Ali at Dewan Suarah Sibu here today.

He said the teachers should also be good in subjects such as Bahasa Malaysia, English, Mathematics and Science.

This would help in producing high-performing students in secondary schools, who would then further studies at institutions of higher learning and then return to Sarawak to help turn it into a developed state by 2030, he added.

He said children at pre-schools in the state would also be taught other languages, such as Mandarin to give them added value. — Bernama