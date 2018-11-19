Report: Malaysia’s former ‘Bachelor of the Year’ dead after joining IS

Amir Millson has reportedly been killed in the Syrian conflict. — Picture courtesy of Pn Tay’s blog

PETALING JAYA, Nov 19 — Amir Millson, a model who was once voted Malaysia’s Bachelor of the year in 2010 by readers of Cleo magazine here, has been killed in the Syrian conflict, Australian newspaper Herald Sun reported today.

Millson, whose mother is Malaysian, had reportedly joined jihadist group Islamic State, only to be killed in 2016 after stepping on a landmine purportedly planted by his own group, as he carried another fighter on his shoulder.

The Australian media has since asked the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for confirmation of Millson’s death and where, but did not receive any elaboration.

However, the report said the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation had in September confirmed Milson was “killed fighting with ISIL”, with the initials another name for IS.

Millson, who was from Perth, had studied mass communications at Curtin University before going to Malaysia and winning the title when he was then 27.

In an interview with the magazine Cleo, Millson had said his ambition was to become a prime minister.

He had reported married a woman from his hometown, and the couple had a son before they divorced.

Millson was said to have fled overseas after the divorce and in early 2015, he had posted an image online of him as an armed terrorist in Syria, which was the last time his friends had heard from him.