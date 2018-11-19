Malaysians back Carlsberg promoter who kept her cool despite harassment

A bartender serves a glass of Carlsberg beer at a bar in Kuala Lumpur in this picture released November 9, 2015. Malaysians online have come to the defence of a female beer promoter, who was shown keeping herself calm despite being verbally assaulted by a man just for doing her job. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Malaysians online have come to the defence of a female beer promoter, who was shown keeping herself calm despite being verbally assaulted by a man just for doing her job.

Originally uploaded on Facebook by a man with the username “Edi Rejang”, the 45-second video showed the woman repeatedly questioned by the person taking the video, presumably Edi.

In the video, the man could be heard asking the promoter about her race, and if she promoted the Carlsberg beer to everyone in the hypermarket.

The promoter then responded to him, explaining she was only approaching non-Muslims.

She then continues to respond to him in English, questioning if he was looking to press any religious propaganda onto her, to which she was interrupted and told to speak in Malay.

“This is land of the Malays, speak in Malay,” said the man in the video in the Malay language, triggering a response from promoter, who asked if he was being racist.

The man denied her racists allegations several times before flipping off his middle finger to the promoter, before verbally assaulting her.

It could not be ascertained when the video was taken, as Edi has restricted access to his profile once the video went viral.

The video however has been reuploaded several times on other Facebook and Twitter accounts today, with many Malaysians berating Edi himself for his shameful behaviour.

racist malay guy goes berserk at an innocent chinese girl for giving out Carlsberg testers at a supermarket pic.twitter.com/p5EInZaRCf — syafiq 🥭 (@malaymango) 19 November 2018

“People like this really bothers me; literally nobody is asking or forcing you to take the alcoholic drink? For what you wandering into the non-halal section in the first place the ‘running amok’?” said user @malaymango, before urging Malaysians to live in harmony.

His tweet has been retweeted over 5,200 times and received over 2,200 likes at the time of writing.

Others replying also pointed out similar things, with user @ashkchoke saying: “The fact that he went all the way to the alcohol section just to harrass [sic] an innocent promoter.. what an embarrassment.”

“It must have been tough for her. I hope she finds this thread and see all the other Malaysians who came to her defence,” added user @damianchee.

In another Facebook post sharing the video, several commenters have also berated the man for purposely entering the non-halal section to harass the woman, and shamed him for making his previously bold remarks private.

Just last month, another video went viral where a man could be seen ridiculing a female Malay cashier for refusing to hold the beer bottle as he was attempting to pay for it.

Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin had then warned of allegedly growing anti-Muslim attitude in Malaysia, and urged for “a special conference” to be held to discuss this alleged phenomenon to ensure a peaceful nation for all.