Azmin says no plans to merge Felda, Felcra

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the government hsa no plans to merge Felda and Felcra. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The government has no plan to merge Felda, the Federal Land Development Authority, and Felcra, the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said efforts to revive Felda, especially in financial and plantation management, will be taken based on a White Paper to be tabled in Parliament.

“We will take the necessary action to revive Felda. There is no proposal to merge with Felcra,” he said to reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

It has been reported that the government will table a White Paper on Felda in Parliament which is expected to contain proposals to restore the Felda financial management and governance, one of the proposals being to merge Felda with Felcra.

At the PKR congress yesterday, Mohamed Azmin said the government will table a White Paper in Parliament next month on the malpractices and irresponsible management at Felda which led to debts amounting to more than RM8 billion. — Bernama