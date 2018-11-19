JDT to recruit versatile Spanish player, Niguez

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Super League defending champion, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) is making early preparation to face the Asian Champions League (ACL) competition next season by recruiting Spain’s versatile player Aaron Niguez.

JDT, through its latest posting on its official Facebook page, Johor Southen Tigers said the player who graduated from the Valencia academy, had previously played for several clubs in Spain including Real Oviedo, Tenerife, Braga, Elche, Almeria, Recreativo de Huelva and Celta de Vigo.

JDT explained that the 29-year-old could play in numerous positions including ‘false-9’, second striker, attacking midfielder, the left and right-wing positions.

‘False 9’ serves to confuse the opponent to facilitate the real striker to score goals in a game.

Aaron was the elder brother of Saul Niguez who was playing with the Spanish league club, Atletico Madrid.

He is the second import player signed by JDT after midfield defender from Brazil, Mauricio dos Santos Nascimento. — Bernama