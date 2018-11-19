NS prioritises local chief coach and players

SEREMBAN, Nov 19 — Negeri Sembilan gives priority to choosing a local head coach and players to form a solid team for the Premier League next season.

Negeri Sembilan Football Association (PBNS) vice-president Mohamad Taufek Abd Ghani said this approach was taken to give the opportunity to local coaches and players to showcase their abilities.

“Our priority is to pick the head coach and players from among the Negeri Sembilan-born themselves. We are confident that there are many coaches and players from are among locals who can handle the task.

“We hope the Negeri Sembilan-born will always be committed to returning the Hobin Jang Hobin’s squad on the best and respected track in national football,” he told Bernama here today.

Mohamad Abd Taufek, who is also the State Youth and Sports Action Committee chairman, said PBNS had a list of several local coaches and players who were identified to be summoned to the Negeri Sembilan squad next season.

“This includes MIFA coach, K. Devan and we hope to form a strong team in the Premier League competition next season,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said PBNS were in the process of selecting the team manager for the Premier League squad, the President’s Cup and the youth team.

“We will pick the team managers first and from there we will make the next move, namely, the selection of the head coach and other team officials and players including import players. It is expected that the announcement will be made by PBNS president Tunku Besar Tampin Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al -Qadri in the near future, “he said.

Negeri Sembilan, who were competing in the Super League this season, were ousted to the Premier League next season after finishing at the bottom with 15 points from 22 matches.

Besides Negeri Sembilan, eight other teams competing in the Premier League next season were Kelantan, MIFA, Johor Darul Ta’zim II, PDRM, Sabah, Sarawak, UiTM FC and Penang. — Bernama