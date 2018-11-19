Ringgit ends slightly higher against US dollar

The ringgit ended slightly higher against the US dollar today, supported by mild buying for the local currency. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The ringgit ended slightly higher against the US dollar today, supported by mild buying for the local currency, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1870/1920 versus the US dollar compared with Friday’s 4.1900/1940.

The dealer said despite the slower growth recorded in the third quarter of 2018, the buying sentiment remained supportive based on Bank Negara’s expectation that the country’s economic growth would remain stable at about 4.5 per cent in the quarters ahead.

“But we do keep our focus on the US interest rate hike expected next month,” he added.

The local unit was lower against other major currencies.

The ringgit declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0509/0563 from 3.0428/0462 on Friday, and was down vis-a-vis the Japanese yen at 3.7158/7213 from 3.6946/6991.

It decreased against the British pound to 5.3887/3959 from 5.3603/3671, and eased against the euro to 4.7845/7910 from 4.7506/7568. — Bernama