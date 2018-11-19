Transport minister unafraid, says Vigneswaran has right to sue

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke is unperturbed by Dewan Negara president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran’s threat to sue him for slander, saying that it is his prerogative.

He said that if he had to face legal action in the course of his duties as a minister, then so be it.

“We can just say, bring it on. I have no regrets in standing up for the airport staff,” Loke told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today.

When asked about Vigneswaran’s remarks during a press conference earlier in the day, he said he is “very puzzled”.

“This shows the intelligence of MIC is really low. I think they have problem in even understanding the issue,” Loke said, referring to Vigneswaran’s position as party president.

He emphasised the issue was never about the wearing of sandals and slippers, but of entering a restricted area without prior authorisation.

Loke also dismissed Vigneswaran’s claim that the airport was not his jurisdiction but instead under Malaysian Airports Holdings Berhad.

“They report to the Transport Ministry, so it is definitely under my jurisdiction. It is not his place to say so.

“In Parliament, any questions [by MPs] on airports are answered by me. I even answered one on KLIA’s security measures a few weeks ago,” he said, using the initials of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Loke likewise denied that he dragged Vigneswaran’s wife and daughter into the matter.

“We have not touched on his family, as they are unrelated to the matter. Only him.

“The video recording is of what happened at the time, to show how a VIP entered a restricted area without authorisation, nothing more,” he said.

At the press conference, Vigneswaran claimed the incident at KLIA on November 14 had resulted in the public humiliation of his wife and daughter following Loke’s statement that a full police investigation would be conducted over the security breach.

Loke had also released footage of the incident, showing Vigneswaran walking through the area in sandals, and not undergoing security body checks.

Vigneswaran added this led to his wife and daughter being subjected to vulgar and hostile remarks on social media, and that the lawsuit is aimed at defending their honour.