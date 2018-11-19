EC to give serious attention to finding of facts in court judgment on Rantau election

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya October 31,2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 19 — The Election Commission (EC) will give serious attention to the finding of facts in the Election Court’s decision on the election for the Rantau state seat in the 14th general election.

Its chairman, Azhar Azizan Harun, said although the grounds of the judgment had yet to be given, the commission would study all the facts, especially the breakdown of duties and breach of election laws and regulations during nomination day.

He said as the agency entrusted to hold and regulate elections so that they would be held in a fair and just manner in accordance with the healthy practise of democracy , the EC was determined to ensure compliance with all provisions of the election laws and regulations, as well as good election practices and on par with universal standards.

“Therefore, the EC will not tolerate with any breach of election laws or regulations by any parties, especially by its workers in future.

“However, the EC accepts its responsibility to furnish all the election staff with information and knowledge on election laws and regulation,” he said in a statement here today.

Azhar said the EC would make follow-up or additional statements, if necessary, after it had obtained the grounds of the judgment.

“This preliminary statement is issued without prejudice of the EC’s right to appeal to the Court of appeal against the decision, if it is appropriate and necessary,” he said.

He also said that the EC would strive to ensure all its staff understand and abide by all the provisions of the election laws and regulations.

“For that, a study will be conducted to evaluate whether there are weaknesses in the training programme for EC workers, and if necessary, action wil be taken to improve the quality of the training programme,” he added.

As part of an agenda to improve the election process in future, he said, the EC would also review provisions in the election laws and regulations for better clarity and to avoid any mistakes in interpreting them.

Azhar said the EC was grateful to all its staff who had sacrificed their time and energy in fulfilling their duty to the country in conducting the election.

“The EC is confident they will continue to serve their best for the country,” he added.

Last Friday, a Special Election Court declared Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s unopposed election as the Rantau state assemblyman in the 14th general election null and void and ordered an immediate by-election.

This followed an election petition filed by Dr Streram last May 23 seeking a by-election for the seat because he claimed that Mohamad’s election was not valid.

Mohamad, who is UMNO deputy president, won the seat unopposed after Dr Streram, who is an anaesthetist, was prohibited from entering the nomination centre on April 28 because he did not have a pass issued by the Election Commission (EC). — Bernama