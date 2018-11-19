AirAsia, RHB offer customers with free flights

The RHB Bank logo is seen at its branch in Kuala Lumpur in this September 4, 2013 file photo. — Reuters pic

SEPANG, Nov 19 — RHB Banking Group’s (RHB) customers can accumulate AirAsia Bhd’s loyalty programme AirAsia’s BIG points which can be redeemed for various products, including free flights.

For every RM3,000 transaction, RHB’s customers will earn 500 BIG points which can be redeemed for a flight ticket from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) to Langkawi or Phuket.

The offer is available during the first quarter of 2019.

The rewards resulted from the strategic partnership between AirAsia Big Loyalty and RHB which was inked at RedQ, AirAsia headquarters here today.

At the event, AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, who is also BIG Loyalty Sdn Bhd Director, and RHB Banking Group Managing Director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli signed a memorandum of understanding.

The occasion was witnessed by AirAsia Bhd Executive Chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun.

Khairussaleh, in his speech, said the BIG points for RHB’s customers were not limited for RHB credit cards transactions but also various banking products and services, including savings account and unit trust customers.

During the event, Fernandes also announced the appointment of Spencer Lee as the Chief Executive Officer of BIG Loyalty Sdn Bhd, effective today. — Bernama