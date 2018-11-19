Dr M invited to undertake official visit to UAE

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been invited to undertake an official visit to the UAE. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 19 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been invited to undertake an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A letter on the invitation from the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan was handed over to him by Chief of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court (CPC) Sheikh Hamed Zayed Al Nahyan, who called on Dr Mahathir at the latter’s office in Perdana Putra here today.

The meeting also discussed issues on bilateral relations.

The CPC is an independent entity that enjoys full legal status as a government body. It was established in 1976 and mandated to support the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The CPC is managed by Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, who represents CPC on official visits, events and historical occasions, assuming the ceremonial representation of the Court during interactions with local and international officials and public figures.

Also present during the meeting were Attorney-General Tommy Thomas and UAE Ambassador to Malaysia Khalid Al Ghaith. — Bernama