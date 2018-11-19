Umno-PAS cooperation a desperate move, says Kelantan PPBM deputy chief

The Umno logo is seen in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JELI, Nov 19 — Umno’s intention to forge cooperation with PAS has been described as a desperate move in its attempt to win back the support of the people.

Kelantan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy liaison chairman, Sazmi Miah said Umno was now in a desperate situation, hence it wanted to collaborate with PAS to regain its influence.

“To me, Umno is desperate, devoid of ideas, has lost power, and many people have left the party, including a number of its top leaders,” he said after a meet session with the Kesedar Jeli-Tanah Merah Region workforce, here, today.

A news portal had earlier reported that recently, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had openly invited PAS to forge a political partnership with the party.

Sazmi, however, said the alliance would have no impact on both parties’ attempts to regain the people’s trust.

“Their coming together is just a fantasy and they can only harp about the struggles of the Malays, but are not helping the Malays,” he said. — Bernama